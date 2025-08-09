Fakhar Zaman’s rehabilitation to start at NCA next week

LAHORE – Pakistan’s left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman will commence his rehabilitation at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) next week following a minor injury setback, sources confirmed.

Upon returning to the country, Fakhar contacted the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) medical panel, which advised a series of diagnostic tests. The rehab program, originally planned to begin this week, was postponed due to his delayed arrival.

Officials said Fakhar’s availability for the upcoming Asia Cup will be decided after the medical reports are assessed.

Earlier, initial examinations had revealed a mild strain in his left thigh. The 34-year-old batsman had previously missed the West Indies tour due to a hamstring strain.

Fakhar Zaman, who represented Lahore Qalandars in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10, equaled Mohammad Rizwan’s record for the most fifties in the league.

Lahore Qalandars’ opener Fakhar Zaman scored his 20th PSL fifty against Quetta Gladiators, bringing him level with Multan Sultans’ captain Mohammad Rizwan, who also has 20 fifties in the tournament.

The record for the most half-centuries in PSL history is held by Peshawar Zalmi’s captain Babar Azam, who has reached the 50-run mark 33 times.

Shoaib Malik has scored 15 fifties while Colin Munro has 13 to his name.