AGL69.48▼ -4.11 (-0.06%)AIRLINK177.8▼ -1.81 (-0.01%)BOP11.39▼ -0.13 (-0.01%)CNERGY8▲ 0.02 (0.00%)DCL9.05▲ 0.03 (0.00%)DFML45.14▼ -0.89 (-0.02%)DGKC132.85▲ 0.23 (0.00%)FCCL46.55▼ -0.07 (0.00%)FFL16.38▼ -0.23 (-0.01%)HUBC140▼ -1.07 (-0.01%)HUMNL13.15▲ 0 (0.00%)KEL4.46▼ -0.05 (-0.01%)KOSM6.17▼ -0.08 (-0.01%)MLCF59.8▲ 0.4 (0.01%)NBP77.51▲ 0.44 (0.01%)OGDC222.72▼ -4.63 (-0.02%)PAEL46.09▼ -2.09 (-0.04%)PIBTL10.69▲ 0.22 (0.02%)PPL187.95▼ -3.43 (-0.02%)PRL37.72▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)PTC24.2▼ -0.11 (0.00%)SEARL98.35▼ -1.61 (-0.02%)TELE8.01▲ 0 (0.00%)TOMCL35.1▼ -0.24 (-0.01%)TPLP11.16▲ 0.06 (0.01%)TREET23.4▲ 0 (0.00%)TRG69.78▲ 1.57 (0.02%)UNITY28.8▼ -0.2 (-0.01%)WTL1.39▼ -0.01 (-0.01%)

Multan beat Karachi to reach National T20 Cup Semis

Auto Draft
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

FAISALABAD – Abbottabad and Multan reached the the National T20 Cup Semis by beating Lahore Whites and Karachi Whites, respectively on Sunday night here at the Iqbal Stadium.

In the first quarter-final, Abbottabad overcame Lahore Whites on the back of Kamran Ghulam’s unbeaten half-century (58 not out), which helped them knock down the 131-run target in 17.5 overs.

After opting to field first, Abbottabad bagged two early wickets after which Lahore Whites’ skipper Muhammad Akhlaq steered the innings with a 49-ball 59.

After Akhlaq’s departure in the 17th over at 96-5, Kamran Afzal (25 not out) and Mohammad Azeem Dar (19 not out) stitched a 34-run unbeaten stand to help their team notch a fighting total. Abbottabad’s Khalid Usman picked up two wickets for 15 runs.

In turn, player of the match Kamran kept the Abbottabad innings intact after walking in at 12-1, jotting a 54-run second-wicket stand with Shahzaib Khan (28) and a 49-run partnership for the fourth wicket with Afaq Ahmed (31) to take the team over the line.

In the second, quarter-final Multan successfully defended their 155-run total as they edged out the defending champions Karachi Whites by seven runs to secure a semi-final spot.

After Multan won the toss and elected to bat first, opening batter Zeeshan Ashraf headlined their batting effort with a sublime 60 off 34 balls hitting nine fours and three sixes before departing in the 10th over.

Muhammad Shahzad (36), who walked in at 81-3, stitched a 24-run stand with Arafat Minhas (13) and then a valuable 37-run partnership with Humayun Altaf (17), which pushed Multan past the 150-run mark.

In turn, Karachi lost their first three wickets for just 18 runs in 4.5 overs before Haroon Arshad (42) and Mohammad Taha (36) rebuilt the innings with a 79-run stand. Saad Baig, who walked in at 98-5, struck a 19-ball 25 but in vain as they fell seven runs short.

For Multan, pacer Mohammad Ismail was the pick of the bowlers with figures of 4-0-34-3, while Faisal Akram picked up two wickets. Wasim Akram Jnr, Ali Majid and Arafat Minhas dismissed one batter each.

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Sports

PSL 2025 replacement draft to take place today

  • Featured, Sports

New Zealand thrash Pakistan in fourth T20I to take unassailable 3-1 lead

  • Sports

National T20 Cup knockout stage to begin on March 23

  • Sports

Mohammad Rizwan breaks fast bowler Naseem Shah’s mobile phone

Recomended

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer