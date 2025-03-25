PSL 10 edition: Bangladesh cricketers taking part in upcoming season issued NOCs

DHAKA – The Bangladesh cricketers taking part in the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) have been granted No Objection Certificates (NOCs).

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) expressed its readiness to issue No Objection Certificates (NOCs) for Liton Das, Naheed Rana, and Rashid Hussain for the 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Wicketkeeper-batter Liton Das has been selected by Karachi Kings, while leg-spinner Rashid Hussain and fast bowler Naheed Rana were picked by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively, in the PSL players’ draft held on January 13.

Shehryar Nafees, the Cricket Operations Manager of the Bangladesh Cricket Board, said that the board is determined to grant NOCs to the players but would consider their workload management.

On the other hand, Zimbabwe’s team is scheduled to arrive in Bangladesh on April 15. The first Test will be held in Sylhet starting from April 20, while the second one will take place in Chittagong from April 28. However, Rashid Hussain’s name is not included in this squad.

Earlier, there were reports suggesting that the participation of Bangladeshi cricketers in the 10th edition of the PSL was uncertain.

HBL Pakistan Super League X replacement draft will take place on Monday, March 24, in a virtual session.

Five cricketers who will be unavailable for a few matches will be partially replaced by their respective franchises.

Peshawar Zalmi will replace Nahid Rana (Gold category), while Karachi Kings will pick a replacement for Litton Das (Silver category).

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen drafted by Islamabad United in the Supplementary category and New Zealand duo Mark Chapman and Kane Williamson selected in the Platinum and Supplementary categories, respectively will also be unavailable for a few matches to Quetta Gladiators and Karachi Kings.

Meanwhile, Peshawar Zalmi will make a pick to replace their Diamond category player Corbin Bosch for the entire season.

The HBL PSL X is all set to take place in four cities – Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi from 11 April to 18 May.