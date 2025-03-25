Lahore, Peshawar reach National T20 Cup Semis

FAISALABAD – Peshawar and Lahore Blues completed the semi-final lineup of the National T20 Cup as they beat Faisalabad and Sialkot on Monday night at the Iqbal Stadium.

Peshawar got over the line against Faisalabad in a close encounter, winning by three wickets with only four balls to spare.

Peshawar’s Mohammad Amir Khan, who took three wickets with the ball, struck two sixes in his unbeaten six-ball 14 knock after walking in at 120-7 in the 18th over to make sure Peshawar chased the 139-run target and secure a semi-final berth.

Earlier, Faisalabad had opted to bat first and was reduced to 14-2 before Ali Shan (51) and Taimoor Sultan (36) rebuilt the innings with a 77-run partnership. After Ali’s departure on the last ball of the 15th over, Faisalabad could only add 37 runs to their total in the last five overs.

For Peshawar, Amir returned figures of 4-0-25-3. Nizar Ali picked up two wickets.

In turn, Peshawar raced to 54 runs in 6.3 overs losing Maaz Sadaqat (14) Sahibzada Farhan (26) and Adil Amin in the process. Israrullah (30) and Iftikhar Ahmed (20) stitched a valuable 42-run stand when Faisalabad eked out the scalps of Nizar Ali in the 15th over and Iftikhar in the 18th over.

Apart from Amir’s brilliance with the bat, Peshawar were also aided by Muhammad Amir Barki’s nine-ball 12 inclusive of one-six. The eighth-wicket duo of Amir and Mohammad Zulkifal added an unbeaten 20 runs in eight balls to steer Peshawar to victory.

Peshawar will face Abbottabad in the first semi-final on 26 March 2025 at Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad. ​

In the fourth quarter-final, Lahore Blues clinched a semi-final spot with a 33-run win over Sialkot Region.

Batting first, Lahore posted 184 all out, powered by Umar Siddiq’s 44-ball 65 and Nisar Ahmad’s quick-fire 21 off seven. Hasan Ali starred for Sialkot, taking 4-42, including three wickets and a run-out in the final four balls of the innings.

In reply, Sialkot fell short at 151 all out in 18.5 overs despite Mirza Tahir Baig’s blistering 77 off 47. Lahore Blues, led by Hussain Talat and Nisar Ahmad’s two wickets apiece sealed the win. Mohammad Rizwan and Mohammad Irfan picked up two wickets each.

Lahore Blues will face Multan in the second semi-final on March 26.