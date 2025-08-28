Pakistan values President Trump’s peacemaker role: Irfan Siddiqui

Pakistan values the peacemaker role of U.S. President Donald Trump in ending wars and fostering peace, Senator IrfanSiddiqui, Chairman of the Senate Standing Committee on Foreign Affairs, said during his ongoing five-day visit to Denmark, Sweden, and Norway. Speaking at a dinner hosted in his honor by Pakistan’s Ambassador to Norway, SaadiaAltafQazi, the U.S. Chargé d’Affaires and Acting Ambassador in Norway, Erec Meyer, emphasized that President Trump attaches great importance to fostering friendly relations with Pakistan and enhancing cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

"We want to transform the current atmosphere of reconciliation and harmony into concrete steps and lay solid foundations for lasting friendship," Meyer said. The dinner was also attended by prominent political figures including former Member of Parliament and senior politician Lars Rise, Norway's Deputy Health Minister UsmanMushtaq, former Senate Secretary LailaBukhari, former Member of Parliament Athar Ali Chaudhry, and local political leader Khalid Mahmood. Speaking at the occasion, Senator Siddiqui thanked Meyer and praised President Trump's efforts for peace and conflict resolution worldwide, saying that the people and government of Pakistan hold these efforts in high regard. He also described Meyer's recent visit to Pakistan as an important step forward in boosting investment. Highlighting Meyer's knowledge and experience in South and Central Asian affairs, Senator Siddiqui said the U.S. diplomat could play a constructive role in strengthening Pakistan-U.S. ties and advancing joint projects in areas of mutual interest. Meyer noted that President Trump's deep interest and timely statesmanship helped ending the conflict between Pakistan and India.

“We are pleased that Pakistan acknowledges and appreciates his role.” When asked why India hesitates to recognize President Trump’s mediation, Meyer replied, “I do not have an answer to that.” He expressed satisfaction over his meetings with Pakistan’s leadership during his recent visit, saying he was impressed by their commitment to national development and public welfare. Meyer also thanked Pakistan for supporting President Trump’s nomination for the Nobel Peace Prize, calling it a “valued gesture of friendship,” and expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in particular. The U.S. diplomat further said that Field Marshal Syed AsimMunir’s two visits to the United States, along with the visit of Pakistan Air Force Chief Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmad Babar Sidhu, would contribute to strengthening bilateral relations. He also emphasized the need to expand parliamentary exchanges between the two countries. Meyer presented Senator Siddiqui with a book on U.S. states as a token of goodwill.