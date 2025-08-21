Private Schools in Karachi to remain closed on Friday amid Rains

KARACHI – Private schools in Karachi will remain closed on Friday amid ongoing monsoon rains, while the Sindh government has yet to announce any official holiday for schools and colleges.

Some schools announced online classes while students of other insititutions will enjoy long weekend.

Sindh capital faced heavy rainfall for the third consecutive day, causing widespread disruption. More showers are expected on Friday and over the weekend.

So far, 19 people have died in rain-related incidents since Tuesday, as torrential downpours plunged many areas into darkness for over 24 hours, damaged roads, and triggered severe traffic jams.

Economic activities have also been hit hard, with traders reportedly facing losses of around Rs15 billion. Flooded streets, overflowing drains, and thick sludge have forced shops to remain closed and prevented customers from venturing out, highlighting the city’s struggling infrastructure.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation as residents cope with the effects of the relentless monsoon.