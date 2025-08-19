IN PICTURES: Karachi reels from urban flooding chaos after heavy rains

Monsoon Rains left Karachi’s highways clogged by floodwaters as financial centre reeled from downpour on Tuesday. The city witnessed chaotic scenes with at least six people reported dead and flooding major roads and neighborhoods.

Karachi Rains

Some areas recorded nearly 150mm of rain, turning streets into rivers. Traffic came to a grinding halt as waterlogged roads trapped vehicles and commuters alike.

K-Electric reported widespread disruptions as floodwaters hampered electricity restoration. The PMD has predicted “torrential rains” across Sindh and Balochistan until August 22, raising fears of more urban flooding and flash floods.

Residents are urged to avoid travel, stay away from power lines, and contact emergency services if needed.