Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather: More torrential rains likely

KARACHI – More torrential rains are likely in Karachi and parts of Sindh on Thursday evening/night and Friday.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department, a seasonal low lies over north Balochistan. Strong monsoon currents from the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal penetrate the southern parts of Pakistan. A westerly wave will likely approach the upper parts tomorrow.

Under these conditions, widespread rains with moderate to heavy falls are likely in Mithi, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar and Jamshoro on Thursday evening/night and Friday. Scattered rains are also likely in Sukkur, Larkana, Khairpur and Jacobabad.

Heavy rains may cause urban flooding in Karachi, Thatta, Badin, Sajawal, Tharparker, Umer Kot, Mirpurkhas, Hyderabad, Nawabshah, Tando Allayar, Tando Muhammad Khan, Sanghar and Jamshoro.

Wet conditions, windstorms, and lightning may damage dilapidated buildings, electric poles, billboards, vehicles and solar panels.

Karachi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Friday and between 36°C and 38°C on Saturday.

Hyderabad’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 35°C and 37°C on Friday and between 36°C and 38°C on Saturday.

Meanwhile, rain and wind/thundershowers with heavy falls occurred in Karachi and parts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Rainfall (mm): Karachi (Orangi Town 113, Faisal Base 43, Korangi 36, Keamari 31, Jinnah Terminal 28, University Road 24, Masroor Base 24, Airport Old Area 21, D.H.A Phase 2 21, Gulshan-E-Hadeed 20, Nazimabad 19, Surjani Town, Saadi Town 16, North Karachi 09, Gulshan-E-Maymar 07, Tando Jam 67, Hyderabad (Airport 36, City 35), Tharparkar (Kaloi 30, Diplo 21, Chachro 06, Nagarparkar 02), Thatta, Badin 26, Mir Pur Khas 16, Shaheed Benazirabad 10, Chhor 08, Sakrand 06, Dadu 04, Padidan 03

In Karachi, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 88 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the maximum temperature was recorded at 36°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 92 per cent.