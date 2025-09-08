Pakistan salutes 1965 navy heroes on Operation ‘Somnath’ anniversary

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Navy Day is being observed today (September 8) to pay homage to the heroes of the 1965 war who fought gallantly against a much bigger adversary with absolute courage and sacrificed their lives to defend motherland.

This day commemorates the daring Operation ‘Somnath,’ when Pakistan Navy warships executed a successful strike on critical shore installations, causing significant damage to the Indian side.

The Pakistan Navy’s operation against India is also known as “operation Dwarkar”.

During the 1965 war, the submarine PNSM Ghazi emerged as a formidable deterrent, symbolizing Pakistan’s operational superiority and raising the stakes for any enemy harboring hostile intentions towards the homeland.

Meanwhile, President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif have paid tribute to the Pakistan Navy for its courage, professionalism, and contributions to national defence.

In their messages on Navy Day on Monday, they highlighted the Navy’s heroic role in the 1965 war, particularly Operation Somnath, which showcased its bravery by attacking the Indian port of Dwarka.

The president highlighted Pakistan Navy’s evolution into a modern, multi-dimensional force and its vigilance along the coastline.

He honoured the sacrifices of martyrs and the resilience of ghazis, expressing confidence in the Navy’s continued role in ensuring maritime security and regional peace.

The prime minister also commended the Pakistan Navy’s recent success in Operation Marka-e-Haq and emphasized its growing role beyond defense including boosting the blue economy, port development, and humanitarian aid.

He said that the Pakistan Navy’s role in securing maritime communication routes, providing humanitarian assistance during disasters has enhanced Pakistan’s dignity and prestige among the nations of the world.

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Naveed Ashraf in his message has also praised the Navy’s resilience, readiness, and role in safeguarding maritime interests and ensuring uninterrupted trade.

He said the Pakistan Navy is leveraging the vast potential of the country’s Blue Economy to foster sustainable economic growth and deliver significant economic dividends.

He announced that the second Pakistan International Maritime Exhibition and Conference will be held from November 3 to 6 in Karachi.