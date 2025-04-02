President Zardari goes into isolation after testing positive for Covid-19, says physician

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari has contracted COVID-19 and is currently in isolation, his personal physician Dr. Asim Hussain said Wednesday.

Dr. Hussain said Zardari underwent series of medical tests, which confirmed diagnosis. He further said a team of medical experts is closely monitoring the President’s health and ensuring that he receives the best possible care.

“President Zardari’s condition is stable, and is under strict medical supervision. He has been advised to remain in isolation as a precautionary measure,” Dr. Hussain said. He is following all necessary health protocols and remains in good spirits. The medical team continues to monitor his condition to prevent any complications.

Government officials and political leaders have expressed their well wishes for the President’s speedy recovery. Social media has also seen an outpouring of support and prayers from the public.

Earlier in the day, Sindh Senior Minister Sharjeel Inam Memon confirmed that President Asif Ali Zardari’s health is improving and he turned down rumors of his transfer to Dubai.

President was moved from Nawabshah to a private hospital in Karachi for medical tests after experiencing fever and an infection.