President Zardari for further expanding bilateral relations with Russia

President Asif Ali Zardari has reaffirmed Pakistan’s commitment to further expand bilateral cooperation with the Russian Federation in the areas of trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people exchanges.

Speaking at a ceremony marking the 80th Anniversary of Victory of the Russian Federation in the Great Patriotic War, President Asif Ali Zardari highlighted the growing momentum in Pakistan-Russia relations and expressed confidence that recent high-level interactions between the two countries have laid a solid foundation for deeper engagement and greater understanding.

“I am confident that the bonds of friendship between Pakistan and Russia will continue to grow stronger,” the President said, adding that both nations have “immense potential to expand cooperation in trade, investment, technology, and people-to-people contacts.”

The President extended warm congratulations to President Vladimir Putin, the Russian government, and the people of Russia on the occasion, saying that the Victory showed the strength and resilience of the Russian people, as well as their strong commitment to peace and prosperity.

He noted that people from the Indus Valley—modern-day Pakistan—had also played a critical role in defeating Nazism as part of the British Army.

Recalling his 2011 visit to Russia, President Zardari acknowledged President Putin’s efforts to promote Pak-Russia friendship.

He said Russia’s role in promoting regional peace and stability is important, especially in de-escalating tensions between Pakistan and India.

The president also reaffirmed the commitment to building bridges of understanding and cooperation between Pakistan and Russia, besides the need to work together for a better future for the region and the world.