India admits defeat by raising white flag after Pakistan’s powerful response, says Tarar

ISLAMABAD – India has admitted defeat by waving white flag at a post along the Line of Control (LoC) after Pakistan’s powerful retaliatory response to Indian strikes.

It was stated by Federal Information Minister Ataullah Tarar while talking to media, reiterating that India failed to provide any evidence regarding involvement of Pakistan in the Pahalgam incident.

He lamented that the Indian forces had targeted innocent civilians in the strikes conducted in cities of Punjab and Azad Kashmir.

The Indian army reportedly raised a white flag at the Churha Complex along the LoC.

India carried out cowardly airstrikes on five locations inside Pakistan, including Ahmadpur East and Muridke, both deep within Pakistan’s territory in first such attack since 2019, when India similarly struck inside the arch-rival nations.

Pakistan condemned the assault as a cowardly and provocative act, targeting civilian areas under the cover of night without crossing into Pakistani airspace.

8 Pakistani martyred, Dozens injured in Indian attacks

Director General of the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) Lt Gen Ahmed Sharif Chaudhry confirmed that the strikes, which began after midnight, resulted in the deaths of at least eight Pakistanis and left 35 others injured.

Additionally, two individuals remain missing. The affected areas included Kotli, Bahawalpur, Muridke, Bagh, and Muzaffarabad.

ISPR chief addressed media early this morning, reporting that a total of 24 airstrikes, using various weapons, had been launched by India. He provided details of the devastating impact, confirming that Pakistan’s military had responded decisively to India’s aggression.

In previous interview with US based news channel, ISPR chief confirmed that the Pakistani Air Force had destroyed two Indian aircraft near Bhatinda in Punjab and Akhnoor in occupied Kashmir. At 3:42 am, Pakistan’s state broadcaster, PTV, reported the downing of a third Indian Rafale fighter jet, located 17 nautical miles southwest of Awantipora, marking a significant escalation in the ongoing conflict.

Pakistan Downs Five Indian Jets After Cross-Border Strikes — Tensions Escalate

Military tensions rise sharply after deadly Indian airstrikes on Pakistani soil. Pakistan retaliates, shoots down five Indian jets.

The destroyed Indian fighter jets included three Rafales, one Su30MKI and one MIG-29 Fulcrum.

The Pakistan armed forces also destroyed an Indian post in the Dhundial sector of the Line of Control (LoC) and shot down a drone.