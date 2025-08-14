President, PM call for unity as Pakistan marks Independence Day with zeal

ISLAMABAD – President Asif Ali Zardari and Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif have called for rising beyond divisions and standing united for a Pakistan that is built on justice, equality and service to all.

In their separate messages on 79th Independence Day of Pakistan being celebrated today, they extended heartfelt congratulations to all Pakistanis at home and abroad.

They said this day is a reminder of courage, unity, and sacrifices that led to the creation of Pakistan. They said the entire nation pays homage to the founding father, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, and the workers of the Pakistan Movement for their struggle and sacrifices.

The President said we celebrate this Independence Day with a sense of renewed pride and hope as the nation has reaffirmed its strength and unity in the face of external aggression in May this year.

He said our success in Marka-e-Haq and Operation Bunyan-um-Marsoos was a demonstration of unshakable national will and unity of purpose. He said this victory has given our people a sense of renewed confidence, restored faith in our institutions, and enhanced Pakistan’s stature globally.

The President also expressed solidarity with the people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir and reiterated Pakistan’s unwavering diplomatic, moral, and political support until their right to self-determination is realised.

In his message, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif paid tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives for the sake of Pakistan’s freedom. He said Marka-e-Haq was not just a military conquest, but also the victory of validation of a Two-Nation Theory, which is the foundation of our dear homeland. With same passion, we stand vigilant to defend and safeguard our national interests including water resources.

The Prime Minister expressed the resolve to protect Pakistan’s sovereignty, and said we reiterate our belief in the principles of peaceful coexistence and resolving the regional and global issues through dialogue and diplomacy. He said India needs to demonstrate the same will for the resolution of all disputes, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

Shehbaz Sharif also highlighted government’s initiatives for the welfare of common man including significant cut in the rates of electricity.

He said the government is utilizing all resources to make the country effectively meet the economic, industrial technological demands of the present era.

The Prime Minister called for demonstrating the spirit of Marka-e-Haq and Pakistan Movement for a strong and stable economy which is inevitable for an impregnable national defence and sovereignty.

He also extended his sincere invitation to all political parties and segments of the society to join hands with the government in safeguarding national interests.