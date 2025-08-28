Ppsc Exams For Over 400 Jobs Postponed Amid Flood Crisis In Punjab

LAHORE – Punjab Public Service Commission (PPSC) postponed recruitment exams for more than 400 posts as country’s most populated region Punjab witnessed one of worst floods in recent years.

The decision was made during meeting chaired by PPSC Chairman Lieutenant General (Retired) Muhammad Abdul Aziz, with Secretary Afzal Ahmed, Member Exam Mirza Sohail Amir, and Incharge Examination Rana Rahat Ameen in attendance.

The exams, originally scheduled for August 30 and 31, were to be held for 434 vacancies, including Inspector Legal (Specialist Cadre) Punjab Police, with over 8,000 candidates expected to appear from across the province.

Candidates will be informed of the new exam dates through SMS, email, and the PPSC website. The revised schedule will be announced at a later date.

Punjab Floods

Severe flooding in Punjab, caused by heavy rains and water releases from India, has affected over 600,000 people.

More than 150,000 residents and 35,000 livestock have been evacuated, with 263 relief camps and 161 medical units established. Rising water levels at Qadirabad Headworks threaten Hafizabad and Chiniot, while highways, bridges, and parts of the Kartarpur Sahib Gurdwara complex have been inundated. Rescue operations are underway with army and emergency support, and the Punjab government has allocated Rs 900 million for relief efforts.