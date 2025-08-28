Ravi River Flood Update Today – 28 August 2025

LAHORE – A high flood level has been recorded in the Ravi River at Shahdara, where water flow has surged to 145,160 cusecs, prompting authorities to stay on high alert.

According to the Lahore Commissioner, the water flow at Shahdara is expected to increase further, potentially reaching 160,000 cusecs later in the day. However, he added that the flood situation remains under control for now.

The commissioner stated that the Ravi River’s maximum capacity is 250,000 cusecs, and that the district administration and all relevant departments are fully prepared and on high alert.

Meanwhile, at the Jassar point on the Ravi, the flood intensity has started to decline, with water flow dropping to 152,000 cusecs.

Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely to respond promptly to any developments.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Army troops, Rescue 1122 and district administration are conducting relief activities in various areas to save people.

Thousands of people have been relocated to safe places due to prevailing flood threats.

Meanwhile, Punjab Relief Commissioner Nabeel Javed has confirmed that all residents living along the banks of the Ravi River have been safely relocated to secure areas due to the ongoing flood threat.

He instructed the district administration to ensure that citizens do not gather unnecessarily near riverbanks, emphasizing the importance of public safety during this critical time.

In a public appeal, the Relief Commissioner urged citizens to take precautionary measures and avoid venturing near rivers for recreation. “Stay safe and avoid all non-essential movement around flood-prone areas,” he added.