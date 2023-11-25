The Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) unequivocally dismissed on Friday any reports suggesting a rift between its chairman, Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari, and his father, former president, and party’s co-chairman, Asif Ali Zardari, deeming them as “baseless”.

Speculation of discord emerged from indications that Bilawal had traveled to Dubai, with some suggesting dissatisfaction with his father’s recent interview on a private news channel,

During the interview, Asif Ali Zardari remarked that his son was not yet “trained” enough in political matters. This comment arose in response to a question about Bilawal’s continuous critiques of veteran politicians in political gatherings, urging them to step aside and leave politics for the country’s youth to navigate Pakistan out of crises.

Addressing the alleged differences within the party leadership, PPP leader Syed Nasir Hussain Shah declared the reports groundless.

As the Deputy Secretary-General of the PPP in Sindh, he emphasised that, as a large democratic organisation, the party naturally experiences differences of opinion, cautioning that dissent should not be equated with discord.

Shah asserted that circulating news about disagreements between Zardari and Bilawal was unfounded, warning that those spreading false information would face consequences.