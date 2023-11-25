The benchmark index of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) continuing its bull run from the preceding sessions, hit yet another all-time high on Friday and crossed the 59,000 milestone. According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index closed at 59,086.35 points, up 186.51 or 0.32 per cent from the previous close of 58,899.84.

The benchmark of representative shares has recorded steady gains throughout the week, thanks to the improving macroeconomic outlook following the successful review of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) programme.

Meanwhile the Pakistani rupee appreciated by 27 paisas against US dollar in the interbank market on Friday on last trading day of the current business week. The greenback is currently being traded at Rs285. The local unit went down 0.05 percent in the interbank market, closing the day at Rs285.27 with a decrease of 66 paisas.

The KSE PSX 100-index started with a record positive business in the Pakistan Stock Exchange as it gained by record 322 points to reach a new milestone of 59,222 points.