Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief Imran Khan has to be presented in court on November 27 in the £190 million settlement case, as per the detailed order issued by the accountability court on Friday.

Following the last hearing, the court, led by Judge Muhammad Bashir, issued a comprehensive five-page order, extending the physical remand of the former prime minister by four days. The move followed deputy prosecutor general NAB Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi’s request for an additional 10-day remand.

According to the order, advocate Ali Zafar responded to NAB summons on November 23, appearing at its offices with the pertinent record, including an agreement signed on March 24, 2021. The anti-graft watchdog told the court that the investigation into the money transferred to the national treasury necessitated an extension in the remand.

The defense team objected to the extension, and submitted two letters. One of them, dated November 6, 2019, pertained to Mashreq Bank, the court was informed, adding that the letter emphasized that Imran had no involvement in the fund transfers.