Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) has unanimously elected Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman as Central Chairman at the Annual General Meeting of PPMA held at a local hotel.

Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, father of the incumbent chairman, has also served the association previously in the same capacity.

Chaudhry Israr Sharif and Dr Mahwash Khan took oath as Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman respectively.

Dr Shafique-ur-Rehman was elected as the Zonal Chairman for North Zone (Punjab & KP). Ch Muhammad Hanif (Chief Election Commissioner) administered the oath to the newly elected executive committee members and office bearers.

Former chairmen Mian Misbah-ur-Rehman, Dr A Q Khokhar, Mian Asad Shuja-ur-Rehman, Zahid Saeed, Khawaja Shahzeb Akram, Dr Kaiser Waheed Sheikh, Hamid Raza, Kashif Sajjad Sheikh, Qazi Mansoor Dilawar, Tauqeer-ul-Haq, Syed Farooq Bokhari, Mian Tariq Misbah, Ch Yousaf Ali, Osman Khalid Waheed, Shafique Abbasi, Dr Tahir Azam, Ehtisham-ul-Haq, Nadeem Zafar, Saleem Iqbal, Nadir Khan, Adnan Hirani, Atif Iqbal, Arshad Mahmood (immediate past North Zone Chairman), Khalid Munir, Uzair Nagra, Hamid Zaka, Aman Sheikh, Usman Shaukat, Haseeb Khan and others attended the ceremony.

Addressing the gathering, Syed Farooq Bokhari highlighted the challenges of the past twelve months including historical devaluation of currency and serious issued in import of raw materials. He appreciated the hard work put in by his team and praised the support and generosity of members during the flood catastrophe.

Mian Khalid Misbah-ur-Rehman highlighted the agenda for the next year including the dire need to update the country’s drug laws based on international references, improving the pricing policy, enhancing export with the aim to continue providing quality and affordable medicines to the public.

He thanked the caretaker Federal Ministers Dr Nadeem Jan (Health) and Gohar Ejaz (Commerce & Industry) for their positive view of this essential industry and looked forward to cooperation by Asim Rauf, CEO of Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP).