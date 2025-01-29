Powering Pakistan’s future

PAKISTAN faces escalating energy demands coupled with an over-reliance on fossil fuels, which exacerbates the country’s persistent energy crisis. Frequent power outages, high transmission losses and widespread electricity theft characterize the energy infrastructure, especially in Karachi, where the grid’s unreliability compounds these issues. Despite these challenges, Pakistan is endowed with abundant renewable energy resources—solar, wind and small hydropower—that offer a sustainable solution. Transitioning from centralized to decentralized renewable energy systems (DRES) could pave the way toward energy independence and resilience.

Centralized systems, relying on large-scale power plants and extensive transmission networks, are plagued by inefficiencies such as high costs, significant energy losses and vulnerability to disruptions. In contrast, DRES generate electricity locally through solar panels, wind turbines and microgrids. These systems minimize transmission losses, enhance energy reliability and improve accessibility for underserved communities. Furthermore, local grids enable peer-to-peer energy sharing, fostering resilience and affordability. Globally, DRES have achieved success. Germany’s Energiewende integrates solar and wind energy into local systems, empowering communities to manage their power. Similarly, New York’s Brooklyn Microgrid allows residents to generate, store and trade solar energy. Such models offer valuable insights for Pakistan, particularly Karachi, where decentralized systems could address power outages and reduce theft. Karachi’s high solar irradiance of 5.5 kWh/m²/day makes rooftop solar systems a viable option for households and businesses, significantly reducing grid dependence. The city also holds potential for wind energy, with speeds ranging from 5.2 to 6.3 m/s. While its wind power capacity is below the ideal, small-scale turbines, combined with solar systems, can contribute meaningfully to energy generation.

Economically and socially, DRES drive growth by creating jobs in installation, maintenance and energy management, while reducing energy poverty and promoting equity. These systems empower underserved communities, improve energy affordability and lower costs by reducing transmission losses. However, the adoption of DRES in Pakistan faces barriers such as high upfront costs, outdated infrastructure, regulatory gaps and limited technical expertise. Addressing financing issues, modernizing the grid and building capacity are essential steps. Climate-resilient energy solutions will also ensure long-term success. Encouragingly, government initiatives like the Alternate Energy Development Board and international support from organizations like the World Bank are driving renewable energy projects in Pakistan.

—The writer is contributing columnist.