Poverty: Its effects on minds, emotions and society

A heartbreaking event occurred in Tharparkar, a very poor district of Pakistan: a father killed his three children and then himself by throwing them into a well.

This remote area in Sindh has a disturbing youth suicide rate, with most victims aged 10 to 20, which is younger than the national average of 20 to 35. These tragedies highlight a harsh truth: about half of Pakistan’s population struggles with poverty due to persistent economic instability and the stress of daily life deeply impacts the mental state and actions of its citizens. The World Bank says about 42–45% of Pakistanis now live in poverty (using a lower-middle income threshold), a sharp rise worsened by recent inflation, floods and pandemic shocks.

Pakistan’s poverty is extensive yet inconsistent, impacting urban and rural areas differently. Based on the World Bank’s adjusted poverty standards ($4.20/day), Pakistan’s poverty rate is ~44.7%, which is almost 100M people and extreme poverty (~$3/day) has risen to 16.5%. Though the exact figures are debated, economists generally agree that economic shocks since 2018 have pushed millions of Pakistanis into poverty.

Poverty has a direct effect on people’s choices. The stress of scarcity can make people prioritize short-term needs over long-term goals. Psychologists call this the ‘scarcity mindset’. The constant worry about food, rent, or debt can reduce mental capacity and leave fewer resources for careful deliberation. This creates a cycle: immediate needs drive immediate choices (such as child labor, selling assets, or high-interest loans), which temporarily alleviate but harm long-term well-being, thereby perpetuating poverty.

Empirical studies offer a clear depiction of this. Sugarcane farmers were tested before and after harvest in one experiment. Farmers’ IQ and impulse control tests were worse pre-harvest, suggesting financial stress hurts cognitive function.

Both sides of these behaviors can be observed in Pakistan. Due to irregular earnings, inflation and unexpected events, low-income families often engage in “hyperbolic discounting,” which is when they prioritize immediate requirements over future benefits. Consider, for example, a poor slum street vendor in Pakistan, who may withdraw his son from school to assist with daily earnings, putting today’s food ahead of tomorrow’s education. Though understandable given the situation, these decisions lead to long-term losses in human capital.

Anger, aggression and social conflict are often caused by poverty, especially when people feel unfairly treated. Pakistan has seen a concerning rise in violence, which experts link to economic strain and inequality. According to Dr. Iqbal Afridi, President of the Pakistan Psychiatric Society, socio-economic injustice, including poverty, lack of schooling, corruption and joblessness, significantly contributes to societal violence and intolerance.

Poverty can lead to domestic violence, a disturbing measure of stress. Spousal abuse rates are higher in financially strained households, according to surveys in rural Pakistan. According to mental health professionals, there’s a pattern: stress from poverty causes anxiety and depression in providers, which can escalate into aggression or substance abuse, commonly harming the family.

Poverty leads to hatred within society. When poverty hinders people from accessing opportunities, they develop a hatred towards those who have control over resources. This leads to conflict when individuals pursue ways to better themselves. Hatred in society is clearly more extreme nowadays. The impoverished class harbors hatred towards the wealthy class due to their pain and suffering. This will ruin society and cause it to collapse.

Poverty prevents people from reaching their full potential in life, too. Due to poverty, many people sacrifice dreams, prioritizing family sustenance. It causes feelings that negatively affect health and wellness. It can also make people feel dejected, which affects their behavior.

Economic factors shape how we see Pakistan’s efforts against poverty. But as the evidence shows, poverty is as much a psychological and social condition as it is an economic one. The effects of poverty include a hungry student, a mother forgoing food, an angry father and communities that either band together or collapse. Experts say that any serious attempt to alleviate poverty must address these psychological and behavioral aspects in addition to material needs.

Building community trust and unity is crucial socially to address this menace. Using group-based microcredit, community schools, or local savings groups, programs can use the built-in trust of the poor to improve their lives together. On the other hand, improving governance, such as by reducing corruption and ensuring justice, can help to restore vertical trust (trust in the state), which is necessary for large-scale advancement.

Poverty in Pakistan is more than just a financial issue; it impacts people’s minds, emotions and behaviors. It can muddle thinking, but also ignite compassion. Food security, counseling and jobs could prevent youth suicides in Tharparkar. Drug rehabilitation and job training for young people might help curb crime in the country. Dignity for all, plus understanding poverty’s psychological effects, are both essential. Pakistan’s efforts to lower poverty need measures beyond income or numbers, focusing on healing and rebuilding trust.

Poverty-stricken societies often face widespread chaos, instability and crime. Poverty must be eliminated to create a better society. Poverty reduction leads to emotional soundness, behavioural stability and social benefits. Peace forms the foundation of a flourishing society. Peace comes from how people feel. Emotions influence how people act.

Poverty’s resolution affects all these results. Nonetheless, if poverty persists, our society will only observe social conduct caused by emotional exhaustion, mental disarray and diminished human actions. Without a doubt, it will be a horrific scenario.

—The writer is Commoner from 44th Common Educationist — Founder of WHI Institute.based in Sargodha.

([email protected])