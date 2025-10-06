Threat from India

FORMER National Security Adviser Lt Gen (R) Nasser Khan Janjua has warned that India could again attempt a missile strike against Pakistan, urging continuous vigilance and strategic readiness.

Speaking at a seminar titled “Pakistan’s Recent Diplomatic Successes, Future Prospects and Evolving Defence Strategy”, he opined that India’s internal political climate made renewed aggression plausible. The former Adviser, known for his insight on South Asian security affairs, said Pakistan’s standing received a boost after recent defence achievements while India had become diplomatically isolated.

The warning by the former Security Adviser must be taken seriously by all concerned as similar views were expressed by a number of strategists, analysts and foreign policy experts. No doubt, Pakistan gave a befitting response to India’s uncalled-for aggression in May but statements and actions emanating from New Delhi indicate that Indian rulers have not learnt any lesson as they continue to threaten peace and security of the region. India stands humiliated and it might opt for another false flag operation to take revenge of its defeat as part of the efforts to restore its credibility and disfigured image. India’s hostile posture manifested itself by the unilateral decision of the Modi Government to suspend operation of the Indus Water Treaty, brokered by the World Bank and sudden release of excess water in rivers as part of the designs to harm Pakistan’s economic interests. Frequent threats hurled by Indian rulers including Home Minister Rajnath Singh and the latest statement of Army Chief, General Upendra Dwivedi, about total elimination of Pakistan from the world map must not be taken lightly. The Army Chief told soldiers on Friday that Islamabad must stop “backing terror” if it wanted to “remain on the world map”, adding his country would not show the restraint it exercised during the brief war with Pakistan in May. His statement has evoked a strong response from Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif who warned that any fresh Indian aggression would be met with a stronger response, saying New Delhi’s military and political leaders were trying to restore credibility after suffering setbacks during the brief but intense war with Pakistan in May 2025. Pakistan’s military has also responded to the Indian Army chief’s threats, calling them “delusional, provocative and jingoistic” and warning that a renewed conflict “might lead to cataclysmic devastation” and that Pakistan “shall not hold back” if hostilities resume. In a statement, the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) has rightly pointed out that those seeking to establish a new normal must know that Pakistan has established a new normal of response, which will be swift, decisive and destructive. The assertion that any attempt to erase Pakistan from the map “will be mutual” is reflective of not only confidence but also the capability of the country to defend itself and inflict irreparable harm on the enemy. It is also a reality that Pakistan played its diplomatic cards well and as a result, perhaps, for the first time India is facing extreme isolation because of its flawed and unprincipled policies. Pakistan has strengthened its relations with almost all powers that matter including a new phase of warm ties with the United States based on economics and geo-strategic realities besides signing of a historic defence agreement with Saudi Arabia, which envisages any attack on one country will be considered an attack on both. The May war once again conveyed a clear message that Pakistan Air Force (PAF) is unmatched and its professional capabilities have become a nightmare for the enemy. However, there is a need to invest more on new technologies as well as research and development, modernization of Pakistan Navy, focus on missile and drone technologies and take urgent steps to make Gwadar Port operational as defence experts believe its activation is vital for strategic depth.