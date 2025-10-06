Forging economic partnership

THE federal government’s formation of an 18-member high-level committee to spearhead economic negotiations with Saudi Arabia marks a significant and strategic step in deepening the bilateral relationship between the two brotherly nations.

This development, taking place under the umbrella of the Pakistan–Saudi Arabia Economic Framework signals Pakistan’s clear intent to expand cooperation with Riyadh far beyond the traditional realms of defence and energy.

The inclusion of both civilian leadership and senior military officials — with the committee co-chaired by Federal Minister for Climate Change Senator Musadik Masood Malik and SIFC National Coordinator Lt. Gen. Sarfraz Ahmed — reflects the seriousness with which Islamabad views this new phase of engagement. By bringing together ministers from key economic portfolios, such as commerce, energy, IT, food security and communications, alongside senior officials from State Bank of Pakistan, SECP and FBR, the government is ensuring a whole-of-government approach. This is critical to aligning economic diplomacy with national strategic objectives and defence coordination. Saudi Arabia has always stood by Pakistan in times of economic distress, extending generous financial assistance and investment. That historic goodwill provides a strong foundation upon which to build a sustainable and long-term economic partnership. Now is the time to transition from support to proactive collaboration — one that benefits both nations in tangible, lasting ways. The inclusion of climate change and environmental protection in the scope of negotiations is both timely and commendable. Joint initiatives in green energy, water conservation and sustainable agriculture can become important pillars of cooperation. Similarly, the emphasis on IT, food security and infrastructure development aligns with Pakistan’s economic needs and Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 diversification strategy. However, for this partnership to bear fruit, negotiations must be pursued with vigour, purpose and strategic foresight. It is imperative to act with urgency to develop a clear roadmap—complete with timelines, sector-specific goals and robust mechanisms for implementation and review—to transform intentions into tangible projects and impactful investment. We have no doubt that with mutual trust and shared vision, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia are now poised to build a strong economic relationship rooted in strategic alignment and mutual benefit. The people of Pakistan look forward to a new era of economic engagement with Saudi Arabia — one that strengthens national development, deepens bilateral ties and builds a shared future for generations to come.