Positive hope vs reality in Pakistan

POSITIVE hope gives individuals the courage to live, while negative hope breeds disappointment. When one is engulfed in darkness, positive hope becomes a beacon of light, providing support and strength.

However, in Pakistan’s case, there is a crucial question: where is the justice in ignoring harsh realities? Pakistan’s direction seems uncertain, and the credibility of government institutions is questionable. The public’s trust in institutions like the police, judiciary, and revenue departments is at an all-time low. Many government bodies, such as WAPDA, face public outrage due to overburdening taxes, while corruption and inefficiency prevail in others.

Citizens often face corruption in government institutions, with bribery becoming an essential part of getting things done. WAPDA, for instance, continues to strip people of their resources through excessive taxes. The situation worsens when ordinary citizens, despite paying taxes, face humiliation and long delays in receiving services. The frustration with institutions like NADRA and the police is widespread, as people are constantly harassed, even for minor tasks. Yet, the public’s perception of institutions varies—while some, like Rescue 1122, have earned public praise for their swift and reliable service, most others continue to struggle.

Bureaucracy’s disconnect with the public further exacerbates the problem. Bureaucrats often seem detached from the common person, causing simple tasks to drag on for weeks or even months. Some departments, such as the police, complain of resource shortages, with officers lacking basic essentials like fuel for patrols.

While such complaints can be valid, they do not excuse the ongoing harassment and inefficiency experienced by the public. The public also bears some responsibility. Many citizens expect change but fail to recognize their own role in fostering corruption. If people commit to eradicating corruption, change is achievable.

The merit system, if implemented, would ensure fair treatment for all, eliminating the need for bribery or favoritism. Politicians, too, must be held accountable. Although they hold the power to address these issues, they often hesitate, fearing loss of influence. This reluctance only prolongs the country’s suffering.

Despite these challenges, the future of Pakistan can be brighter. For progress, however, the entire nation must come together. The focus should shift from race, language or region to a unified Pakistan, working towards shared goals. Positive hope remains vital, but it must be anchored in the reality of facts. Justice and merit are key to resolving the country’s issues. By striving for these principles, Pakistan can overcome its struggles and build a prosperous future.

—The writer is a contributing columnist.

