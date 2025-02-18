Maryam: A transformative leader redefining Punjab’s future

IN the annals of Pakistan’s political history, a few leaders have made as profound an impact in such a short period as Maryam Nawaz Sharif, the first woman Chief Minister in Pakistan. Since assuming office on Feb. 26, 2024, Maryam Nawaz Sharif has not only shattered the glass ceiling but also ushered in an era of unprecedented progress and inclusivity in Pakistan’s population-wise largest province. Her tenure, marked by visionary policies and a relentless focus on public welfare, has redefined democratic governance in Punjab, earning her widespread acclaim and setting a new benchmark for leadership in the country. Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s first 100 days in office were nothing short of revolutionary. She launched a series of ambitious initiatives to address the multifaceted challenges facing Punjab. Among her most notable achievements was establishing the Nawaz Sharif IT City, a sprawling 853-acre project designed to transform Lahore into a global IT hub. With an initial allocation of Rs10 billion, the project is expected to generate nearly one million jobs and attract significant foreign investment. The IT City includes segments dedicated to technology, education, film production and commercial development, with tax incentives and special economic zones to encourage participation.

Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s administration also launched the Himmat Card Program, offering Rs10,500 in financial assistance to 65,000 people with disabilities. Additionally, the Dhee Rani Program facilitated 3,000 mass marriages, providing newlyweds with essential goods, furniture and cash gifts, easing the financial burden on low-income families and emphasizing the government’s commitment to women’s welfare and social inclusivity. She introduced the Rs150 billion Nawaz Sharif Kisan Card to support small farmers in Punjab, offering interest-free loans of Rs30,000 per acre for seeds, fertilizers and pesticides. The government also established Model Agriculture Centers to promote modern farming and combat counterfeit agricultural products. The Green Tractor Scheme distributed 9,500 subsidized tractors to farmers to enhance productivity. These initiatives have revitalized Punjab’s agricultural sector, positioning it as a model for sustainable rural development.

Similarly, the Maryam Nawaz Sharif-led government has made significant strides in improving healthcare and education in Punjab. The Free Medicine Delivery Project ensured that over 200,000 patients suffering from chronic illnesses received essential medications at their doorsteps. The government also laid the foundation for a state-of-the-art cancer hospital in Lahore, set to become a beacon of hope for cancer patients across the province. In the education sector, the Maryam Ki Dastak Program delivered over 75 essential services to citizens, including free textbooks and school supplies. The government also launched the Free Milk Program, providing nutritious meals to schoolchildren to combat malnutrition and improve attendance rates. Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s vision for Punjab includes long-term sustainable development. The Rs12.6 billion Roshan Gharana Program provided 50,000 solar systems to low-income households, promoting renewable energy. The government also installed Lahore’s first smog tower to address air pollution. Her leadership emphasizes accessibility, transparency and public service, with the Maryam Ki Dastak Program revolutionizing service delivery. The program ensures citizens access essential services efficiently, with a focus on accountability and timely policy implementation through key performance indicators for district administrations.

Her government’s focus on youth empowerment is equally commendable. The Chief Minister Bike Scheme distributed 27,000 electric and petrol bikes to students in easy installments. At the same time, the Laptop Scheme provided 50,000 laptops to students, bridging the digital divide and fostering a culture of innovation. Maryam Nawaz’s tenure as a Chief Minister in Punjab has been a masterclass in effective governance. Her ability to translate vision into action, coupled with her empathetic approach to leadership, has earned her the admiration of millions. From empowering marginalized communities to revolutionizing agriculture and healthcare, her initiatives have touched every aspect of life in Punjab. As Punjab marches toward a brighter future, Maryam Nawaz Sharif’s leadership is already shaping a transformative legacy in the province. Her unwavering commitment to public welfare and visionary policies have redefined governance, setting a new standard for leadership in Pakistan. Amid political instability and economic challenges, she stands as a beacon of hope, proving that strong leadership can overcome even the most daunting obstacles. In just one year, her achievements have set a new benchmark for governance, inspiring future generations to pursue excellence and equality. As Punjab continues to thrive under her guidance, it is clear that Maryam Nawaz Sharif is not only a leader of today but a visionary shaping the future of Punjab and Pakistan for years to come.

—(The writer is Lahore based senior public information specialist.

