Maryam Nawaz distributes Assan Karobar cheques

ISLAMABAD – Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has asserted that the country was positioned to “take off” despite the opposition’s outcry. She castigated the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf “for its politics of chaos and destroying the country’s economy.”

“People of Pakistan are fed up by violence and chaos…they are witnessing improvement in their lives,” the provincial chief executive said while addressing the cheque distribution ceremony of CM Punjab Asaan Karobaar Programme.

She further criticised the previous government for taking the country’s inflation to 38%, saying that the foreign investment flew away when they were in power.

Noting that her government was constructing 700 roads in Punjab, Maryam said someone claimed that the nation could not prosper by building roads in an apparent reference to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf founder Imran Khan. “If building roads doesn’t bring development, can siege and burn bring it?” she asked, adding that the youth of Pakistan now understand who destroyed their future.

“It is very easy to accuse someone and throw insults,” she said, adding that the time quickly changed, and that person was locked up in Adiala jail. Maryam noted that the country cannot afford chaos and unrest, saying that many youths will give up hope if the government does not progress now.

“The opposition is not able to digest Punjab’s progress…their politics has reached the point of slapping each other,” she said, referring to the recent scuffle between Fawad Chaudhry and lawyer Shoaib Shaheen. Referring to the Asaan Karobaar Programme, the chief minister said the government provided interest-free loans, ranging from Rs1 million to Rs30 million, to establish their businesses.

“Loans are being provided on 100% merit…no favouritism will work.” She said that creating employment is not an easy task, noting that Pakistan’s economy has improved in the last year, with people’s standard of living improving daily.