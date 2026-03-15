Pollen Count in Islamabad Today – Sunday, March 15, 2026

The pollen concentrations in Islamabad’s different sectors continued to rise, posing health hazards for those with allergies to different species.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector reached 14,695 per cubic meter of air on Sunday.

The total pollen count in the G-6 sector was recorded at 5,510. In the E-8 sector, pollen count was 5,391. Similarly, the pollen count in the F-10 sector was recorded at 4,038.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria.

Out of all these species, the Paper Mulberry has the highest pollen count, at 14,558 (very high). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 63 (high), Grasses 54 (high), Alternaria 30 (low), Pines 38 (moderate), Acacia (zero), Eucalyptus (zero) and Dandelion (zero).

Doctors have advised people to take necessary precautions, such as wearing masks while going outdoors, to avoid complications. They suggested extra care for Asthma patients and those with allergies to these pollen types.