PM Shehbaz directs strategy to boost food exports to Gulf countries

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has directed the authorities to devise a strategy to boost exports of food products to Gulf countries.

Chairing a meeting in the federal capital on Sunday, he directed authorities to maintain strict monitoring of supply and demand to ensure fulfilling domestic food requirements.

The meeting was informed that Pakistan currently has sufficient stocks of food products, and there is no shortage of any essential commodities.

The PM noted that disruptions in global supply chains have created an opportunity for Pakistan to increase exports of its products to regional markets, particularly the Gulf region.

He directed the formulation of a comprehensive strategy to export surplus food items to friendly Gulf countries without affecting Pakistan’s domestic food security.

He also stressed the need of ensuring high quality standards for all food exports. He directed the Pakistan National Shipping Corporation to take necessary measures to facilitate the transportation of food items to Gulf countries.

He also directed the formation of a committee that will review the situation on a daily basis. He instructed Pakistan’s ambassadors and trade officers posted in Gulf countries to remain proactive in promoting exports.

Officials said Pakistan has significant export potential in the agricultural sector, including agricultural commodities, meat, poultry, dairy and seafood.

Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar, federal ministers Jam Kamal Khan and Rana Tanveer Hussain, Minister for Economic Affairs Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant to the Prime Minister Haroon Akhtar Khan, senior officials, provincial chief secretaries and representatives of relevant private sector associations attended the meeting.