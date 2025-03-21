Pollen count in Islamabad today – March 21, 2025

ISLAMABAD –The pollen count in Islamabad reached 41,512 per cube meter of air on Friday, March 21, 2025.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded at 41,512 on Friday.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 11,042, posing serious health hazards for allergy patients.

Similarly, the pollen count in the E-8 sector was recorded at 9,681 and in the F-10 sector, it was 7,253.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies to these pollens suffer during pollination season.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 41,276 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 62 (High), Grasses 104 (High), Alternaria 25 (Low), Pines 45 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 03 (Low) and Dandelion 06 (Low).