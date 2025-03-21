AGL73.59▲ 6.69 (0.10%)AIRLINK179.61▼ -2.53 (-0.01%)BOP11.52▼ -0.11 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.98▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL9.02▼ -0.24 (-0.03%)DFML46.03▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DGKC132.62▼ -0.56 (0.00%)FCCL46.62▼ -0.55 (-0.01%)FFL16.61▲ 0.44 (0.03%)HUBC141.07▼ -2.15 (-0.02%)HUMNL13.15▼ -0.26 (-0.02%)KEL4.51▼ -0.11 (-0.02%)KOSM6.25▲ 0.09 (0.01%)MLCF59.4▲ 0.15 (0.00%)NBP77.07▼ -1.29 (-0.02%)OGDC227.35▲ 0.54 (0.00%)PAEL48.18▼ -0.05 (0.00%)PIBTL10.47▼ -0.25 (-0.02%)PPL191.38▼ -0.89 (0.00%)PRL38.14▼ -0.99 (-0.03%)PTC24.31▲ 0.06 (0.00%)SEARL99.96▼ -2 (-0.02%)TELE8.01▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TOMCL35.34▲ 0.58 (0.02%)TPLP11.1▲ 0.14 (0.01%)TREET23.4▲ 0.28 (0.01%)TRG68.21▼ -0.32 (0.00%)UNITY29▼ -0.56 (-0.02%)WTL1.4▼ -0.02 (-0.01%)

Pollen count in Islamabad today – March 21, 2025

Pollen Count In Islamabad Today March 16 2025
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

ISLAMABAD –The pollen count in Islamabad reached 41,512 per cube meter of air on Friday, March 21, 2025.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the pollen count in Islamabad’s H-8 sector was recorded at 41,512 on Friday.

The total pollen count in Islamabad’s G-6 sector was recorded at 11,042, posing serious health hazards for allergy patients.

Similarly, the pollen count in the E-8 sector was recorded at 9,681 and in the F-10 sector, it was 7,253.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies to these pollens suffer during pollination season.

Out of all these species, Paper-mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 41,276 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 62 (High), Grasses 104 (High), Alternaria 25 (Low), Pines 45 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 03 (Low) and Dandelion 06 (Low).

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; day temperatures start rising

Staff Report

Related Posts

  • Featured, Sports

Hasan Nawaz shatters Babar Azam’s T20I Century Record with fiery 105

  • Featured, Pakistan

Islamabad, Pakistan weather; day temperatures start rising

  • Featured, Pakistan

PAF fighter jets dazzle Islamabad in stunning flypast rehearsal for Pakistan Day

  • Islamabad

Afghanistan’s instability directly impacts Pakistan’s security: Kundi

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer