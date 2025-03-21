Karachi, Hyderabad, Sindh weather; warmer days ahead

KARACHI – Temperatures will continue to increase in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the weekend and onward.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, day temperatures will continue to increase across Sindh including the port city during the ongoing month.

Karachi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 20°C and 22°C on Saturday, and 21°C and 23°C on Sunday and Monday.

Hyderabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 20°C and 22°C on Saturday, and 21°C and 23°C on Sunday and Monday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in Karachi, Hyderabad and most districts of Sindh during the last 24 hours.

Mohenjo-Daro and Sukkur remained the coldest places in Sindh, where the minimum temperature was recorded at 15°C. In Mohenjo-Daro and Sukkur, relative humidity during the evening was recorded at 22 per cent and 29 per cent, respectively.

In Karachi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 21 per cent.

In Hyderabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 21°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 24 per cent.