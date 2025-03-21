Islamabad, Pakistan weather; day temperatures start rising

ISLAMABAD – Daytime temperatures will likely increase gradually in plains of Pakistan from today onward.

According to the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), continental air prevails over most parts of Pakistan.

Under these conditions, dry weather is likely in most parts of the country and hot in plan areas during daytime during the weekend. Day temperatures are likely to increase gradually over the plain areas of the country from today.

Islamabad’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 10°C and 12°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Rawalpindi’s minimum temperature will likely remain between 14°C and 16°C on Saturday and Sunday.

Meanwhile, dry weather prevailed in most parts of Pakistan and cold in hilly areas during the last 24 hours. However, light rain recorded in Rawalakot.

Rainfall (mm): Rawalakot 01

Leh remained the coldest place in Pakistan, where the temperature dropped 05°C below freezing. The minimum temperature in Astore was recorded at -01°C.

In Islamabad, the minimum temperature was recorded at 10°C. Relative humidity in the evening was recorded at 66 per cent.

In Rawalpindi, the minimum temperature was recorded at 14°C. Relative humidity in the morning was recorded at 41 per cent.