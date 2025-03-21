Horrific Murder of Indian navy officer, whose Body was Sealed in Cement Drum by Wife, her Lover

MUMBAI – Horror unfolds in the Indian state of Uttar Pradesh where a dismembered Body of merchant navy officer Saurabh Rajput was found sealed in a cement drum.

The shocking murder case emerged from Meerut, where navy officer Saurabh Rajput was stabbed to death, later chopped off into pieces, and disposed of in a drum sealed with cement and other materials.

Muskaan Rastogi, the wife of the deceased, is said to be the key culprit behind the heinous crime along with her lover, Sahil Shukla who executed it. The man married Muskaan 9 years back in a love marriage, but things went south when he left his Navy job to spend more time with her.

As things were not well between Saurabh and his wife, the family moved out to a rented house. Things further worsened when Saurabh learned of Muskaan’s affair with Sahil, his close friend. Despite considering ending marriage, Saurabh decided to stay for sake of their child and resumed his maritime career in 2023.

The man returned home on February 24 to celebrate his daughter’s birthday on February 28. However, the situation turned tragic when Muskaan mixed sleeping pills into Saurabh’s food. Once he fell asleep, she and Sahil ended his life using a knife. The two then chopped the body and placed the remains in a drum which they sealed with cement.

To rule out any doubts, Muskaan told relatives that Saurabh went for a hill station and even traveled with Sahil to Manali, posting pictures on Saurabh’s social media accounts. Concern arose when Saurabh’s family was unable to reach him for quite some time, and reported missing person report.

As cops started probe, Muskaan and Sahil were interrogated, and both suspects confessed to the crime, revealing the location of Saurabh’s remains. Although officers located the sealed drum, attempts to break through the hardened cement initially failed.

Police then recovered body which has been sent for autopsy as the legal proceedings against the suspects begin.

Indians are in shock as details of this gruesome act unfold, reminding everyone of the dark consequences that can arise from an extramarital affair.