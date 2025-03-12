Pollen count in Islamabad today – 12 March 2025

ISLAMABAD – Pollen count in Islamabad reached 10,494 per cubic meter of air on Wednesday, posing serious health hazards for allergy patients.

According to the data released by the Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the total pollen count in H-8 sector of the federal capital was recorded at 10,494.

In G-6 pollen count was 5,638, in E-8 it was 5,173 while pollen count in F-10 sector was 2,989.

Islamabad’s most abundant pollen types are Paper Mulberry, Acacia, Eucalyptus, Pines, Grasses, Cannabis, Dandelion and Alternaria. People with allergies from these pollens suffer during this season.

Out of all these species, Paper Mulberry shares the highest pollen count of 10,226 (Very High). Pollen concentrations of other species are Cannabis 58 (High), Grasses 102 (High), Alternaria 22 (Low), Pines 86 (High), Acacia (Zero), Eucalyptus 04 (Low) and Dandelion (Zero).

Health experts have advised taking necessary measures as pollen concentration in Islamabad was high enough to pose serious health hazards.