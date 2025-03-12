Suzuki replacing Wagon R with new hatchback in Pakistan? full details here

KARACHI – Wagon R remains one of most selling hatchbacks in the last decade, known for its spacious interior, offering room for passengers, and along with other features, the 1000cc car turned out to be a complete package. Despite its hype and specs, the car sales plummeted, forcing Pak Suzuki to discontinue its top variants.

The country’s oldest auto maker changes about Wagon R, leaving buyers to wonder if the car is being discontinued in the country. Different stories are being shared online, suggesting that the model might be discontinued in Pakistan.

As of March 2025, the company clarified that new bookings for Wagon R are being suspended and not permanently discontinuing the vehicle. From March 11, 2025, Suzuki will no longer accept orders for the vehicle in what is said to be end of famous car. Amid the buzz, Suzuki confirmed that Wagon R will continue production after brief phase.

Despite its claims, Wagon R bookings are now suspended, and it remains unclear when the Wagon R will be available for purchase in coming months. Suzuki also cleared that there are no immediate plans for a new model, but one could potentially arrive in the next two to three years.

Wagon R Price in Pakistan

Variant Price WagonR VXR 3,214,000 WagonR VXL 3,412,000 WagonR VXL-AGS 3,741,000

Wagon R Installment Plans 2025

Vehicle Detail Amount Vehicle Price 3,214,000 Residual Value 25% Security Deposit 964,200 Processing Fee 3,100 Total Upfront 967,300 Number of Months 60 Monthly Payment 55,093 Note

Wagon-R VXL