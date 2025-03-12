AGL55.35▼ -0.02 (0.00%)AIRLINK175.36▲ 1.53 (0.01%)BOP13.09▼ -0.07 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.37▼ -0.03 (0.00%)DCL9.31▼ -0.2 (-0.02%)DFML45.8▼ -0.93 (-0.02%)DGKC128.03▲ 2.65 (0.02%)FCCL43.87▲ 0.34 (0.01%)FFL14.81▼ -0.04 (0.00%)HUBC131.48▲ 0.27 (0.00%)HUMNL13.21▲ 0.01 (0.00%)KEL4.4▼ -0.03 (-0.01%)KOSM6▼ -0.01 (0.00%)MLCF56.42▲ 1.39 (0.03%)NBP80.24▼ -1.57 (-0.02%)OGDC217.24▼ -1.58 (-0.01%)PAEL41.1▼ -0.12 (0.00%)PIBTL9.52▼ -0.19 (-0.02%)PPL184.23▼ -0.44 (0.00%)PRL34.45▲ 0.27 (0.01%)PTC23.11▲ 0.15 (0.01%)SEARL93.5▼ -0.5 (-0.01%)TELE7.74▼ -0.04 (-0.01%)TOMCL31.69▼ -0.25 (-0.01%)TPLP10.78▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)TREET21.72▲ 0.96 (0.05%)TRG59.34▼ -1.02 (-0.02%)UNITY29.02▼ -0.07 (0.00%)WTL1.31▼ -0.02 (-0.02%)

Suzuki replacing Wagon R with new hatchback in Pakistan? full details here

Suzuki Replacing Wagon R With New Hatchback In Pakistan Full Details Here
KARACHI – Wagon R remains one of most selling hatchbacks in the last decade, known for its spacious interior, offering room for passengers, and along with other features, the 1000cc car turned out to be a complete package. Despite its hype and specs, the car sales plummeted, forcing Pak Suzuki to discontinue its top variants.

The country’s oldest auto maker changes about Wagon R, leaving buyers to wonder if the car is being discontinued in the country. Different stories are being shared online, suggesting that the model might be discontinued in Pakistan.

As of March 2025, the company clarified that new bookings for Wagon R are being suspended and not permanently discontinuing the vehicle. From March 11, 2025, Suzuki will no longer accept orders for the vehicle in what is said to be end of famous car. Amid the buzz, Suzuki confirmed that Wagon R will continue production after brief phase.

Despite its claims, Wagon R bookings are now suspended, and it remains unclear when the Wagon R will be available for purchase in coming months. Suzuki also cleared that there are no immediate plans for a new model, but one could potentially arrive in the next two to three years.

Wagon R Price in Pakistan

Variant Price 
WagonR VXR 3,214,000
WagonR VXL 3,412,000
WagonR VXL-AGS 3,741,000

Wagon R Installment Plans 2025

Vehicle Detail Amount 
Vehicle Price 3,214,000
Residual Value 25%
Security Deposit 964,200
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 967,300
Number of Months 60
Monthly Payment 55,093
Note

Wagon-R VXL 

Vehicle Detail Amount
Vehicle Price 3,412,000
Residual Value 30%
Security Deposit 1,023,600
Processing Fee 3,100
Total Upfront 1,026,700
Number of Months 60
Monthly Payment 56,486

 

New Price for Suzuki Alto in Pakistan after big increase; Check Full Prices here

Web Desk (Lahore)

