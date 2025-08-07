Political heat rises in Lahore’s NA-129 as parties gear up for battle of by-election

Fida Hussnain

The NA-129 by-election is shaping up to be one of Lahore’s most closely watched political contests, following the demise of PTI MNA Mian Azhar which left the National Assembly seat vacant.

As the clock ticks towards polling day, the constituency has become a magnet for political activity, with leaders from major parties stepping into the ring and the political temperature steadily climbing.

According to the Returning Officer’s (RO) office, as many as 92 aspirants have collected nomination forms. Yet, for Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Hammad Azhar, the race began with a hurdle — his nomination papers were returned due to errors. The RO’s office clarified that the objections could be addressed and the papers resubmitted, leaving a window open for his candidacy.

On the other side of the political spectrum, the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) has moved swiftly to secure its position. Senior party figures including Rana Mashhood, Hafiz Mian Nauman, Mehr Ishtiaq, and Chaudhry Baqar Hussain have already filed their nomination papers. A notable surprise entry came from Tahira Jalib, daughter of the iconic revolutionary poet Habib Jalib, adding a literary and symbolic dimension to the race.

PML-N’s Hafiz Mian Nauman, speaking after submitting his papers, said he was acting on the party leadership’s directives. Emphasising his service to the constituency over the past 15 months, he declared that the party would fight the election on the strength of its track record. “Whenever our party came to power, the country progressed. This constituency has always been a PML-N stronghold,” he stated, praising CM Maryam Nawaz for delivering “historic development packages” to the people.

Rana Mashhood’s papers were submitted by his brother, Rana Asad, who credited the current provincial and federal leadership for driving development. He pledged that NA-129 would see continued welfare and infrastructure projects if PML-N retained the seat. Chaudhry Baqar Hussain’s submission further underscored the party’s resolve to defend its turf.

Meanwhile, the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) entered the fray with a show of street power. PPP candidate Asif Mahmood Nagra arrived at the RO’s office on Jail Road in a charged rally from Dera Nagra, flanked by senior leaders including Usman Malik, Jamil Manj, Haji Aziz-ur-Rehman Chan, and Amjad Jatt. Supporters filled the air with slogans of “Jeeay Bhutto” and “Zinda Hai Bibi Zinda Hai,” signalling the party’s determination to revive its footprint in Lahore.

PPP also formalised its presence in other constituencies, with Ijaz Samma and Tahir Iqbal Cheema filing for NA-66 Wazirabad, and Zubair Hamza, Tehkhel, and Muhammad Ayaz Khan filing for PP-87. Workers congratulated Nagra on his NA-129 candidacy, expressing confidence in the party’s chances.