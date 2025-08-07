Pakistan women cricket team loses to Ireland by 11 runs in T20I opener

DUBLIN – In the first match of the three-match T20 series played in Dublin, Pakistan’s Women’s Cricket Team suffered an 11-run defeat at the hands of the host nation, Ireland.

The Irish team gained a 1-0 lead in the series by winning the first match.

The match began with Pakistan winning the toss, and their captain opting to field first. Ireland managed to post a total of 142 runs after losing all 10 wickets in 19.4 overs. The top scorer for the host team was Amy Hunter, who contributed 37 runs to the total.

Pakistan’s best bowling performance came from captain Fatima Sana, who claimed 4 wickets for just 26 runs. In addition to her impressive bowling, she also took two catches and ran out one player, marking her best bowling performance in T20 International cricket. Other bowlers who contributed were Diana Baig, Sadia Iqbal, Rameen Shamim, and Nashra Sandhu, each claiming one wicket.

Chasing the target, Pakistan’s Women’s Team encountered difficulties from the start. By the time the total score had reached only 54, five players were already back in the pavilion. Openers Muneeba Ali and Gul Feroza were dismissed for just 5 runs each.

The middle order also failed to stabilize the innings, with Sidra Amin (15), Aliya Riaz (14), Iman Fatima (4), and captain Fatima Sana (14) all falling quickly. As wickets fell at regular intervals, the team was under mounting pressure.

In the end, Natalia Pervaiz (29) and Rameen Shamim (27) offered some resistance, but were unable to turn the tide in Pakistan’s favor. The team managed to score 131 runs in their allotted 20 overs, losing 9 wickets, and fell short by 11 runs.

Ireland’s Orla Prendergast was the standout bowler who took 3 wickets for 28 runs.

The remaining two matches of the series will be played in Dublin on August 8 and 10, where Pakistan will need to put in a strong effort to make a comeback and level the series.