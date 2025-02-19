Political correspondence’s impact on Pakistan’s history

THE tradition of political correspondence has long been an essential component of governance in Pakistan, serving as a formal mode of communication between state institutions and key officeholders. Whether it is the Prime Minister addressing the President, a Chief Minister corresponding with the Prime Minister, or judicial authorities exchanging letters with executive officials, written communication remains a powerful tool in state administration. These exchanges ensure procedural correctness, influence policymaking, uphold constitutional mandates and foster diplomatic engagement. This practice underscores the gravity of official discourse in Pakistan. The origins of political correspondence in Pakistan date back to the nation’s formative years. Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, as the first Governor-General, set a precedent by regularly corresponding with Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan and other key officials. A notable letter he penned was addressed to Lord Mountbatten in 1947, articulating Pakistan’s stance on the Kashmir issue. Similarly, letters exchanged between Liaquat Ali Khan and Indian Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru in the late 1940s regarding communal violence and refugee repatriation underscored the crucial role of written communication in diplomatic negotiations.

One of the most historically significant correspondences shaping Pakistan’s ideological foundation was the exchange of letters between Quaid-e-Azam and Allama Muhammad Iqbal. Between 1936 and 1937, Iqbal urged Jinnah to assume leadership of the Indian subcontinent’s Muslims and work toward an independent Muslim state. Jinnah’s responses acknowledged Iqbal’s concerns and appreciated his unwavering commitment to the Muslim cause. These letters remain key historical documents, illustrating how intellectual and political discourse through correspondence played a role in realizing Pakistan’s vision. In Pakistan’s contemporary political landscape, written correspondence remains a fundamental practice. The Prime Minister often writes to the President for constitutional approvals regarding key appointments, legislative enactments, or executive decisions of national importance. For instance, in August 2023, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif formally wrote to President Dr. Arif Alvi to seek approval for appointing a caretaker Prime Minister, a step critical for governance transition. Similarly, Chief Ministers frequently communicate with the Prime Minister to request federal intervention in matters of provincial concern, such as financial allocations and disaster management.

The judiciary also engages in written correspondence with the executive, advocating legal and administrative reforms. These exchanges reaffirm judicial autonomy and ensure constitutional matters receive due acknowledgment. Such communication reflects the delicate balance of power between the executive and judicial branches of government. The tradition of political correspondence extends beyond Pakistan’s history and traces back to the early days of Islamic governance. Among the most notable diplomatic correspondences in Islamic history were letters written by the Last Prophet (PBUH) to various rulers, inviting them to embrace Islam. Around 628 CE, the Prophet dispatched formal letters to Emperor Heraclius of Byzantine, Chosroes II of Persia, the Negus of Abyssinia, and Muqawqis of Egypt. These letters, well-documented in historical records, highlight the significance of written diplomacy in fostering dialogue, conveying religious and political messages, and forging alliances.

Several instances of diplomatic correspondence in modern history have significantly influenced global affairs. A prominent example was the letter written by US President Gerald Ford to Pakistani Prime Minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on March 19, 1976. In this letter, President Ford expressed concerns over Pakistan’s nuclear ambitions, particularly uranium enrichment and chemical reprocessing. Acknowledging the strong US-Pakistan relationship, Ford emphasized global apprehensions regarding nuclear proliferation while appreciating Pakistan’s assurances that its nuclear efforts were for peaceful purposes. However, he cautioned that such facilities could undermine international confidence and stability. More recently, a similar diplomatic note sparked controversy in Pakistan, raising doubts about its authenticity and implications.

Political correspondence in Pakistan has also played a decisive role in shaping the country’s history. The exchange of letters between President Ghulam Ishaq Khan and Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in 1993 led to the government’s dissolution, marking a critical moment in Pakistan’s political evolution. Similarly, in 2012, Prime Minister Yousaf Raza Gilani’s refusal to write a letter to Swiss authorities regarding corruption allegations against President Asif Ali Zardari resulted in his dismissal by the Supreme Court. These instances highlight how written exchanges between high-ranking officials serve as governance instruments and catalysts for political upheaval. Beyond executive and judicial communications, political letters have served as tools of public engagement and advocacy. Open letters addressed to the judiciary, civil society, or the general populace have been used to communicate critical policy positions or shape public opinion. In some cases, these letters have played a pivotal role in mobilizing public support for urgent national issues, influencing broader political discourse.

The enduring relevance of written correspondence in Pakistan’s political and administrative affairs highlights its continued utility as a governance tool. By serving as official records of state decisions, facilitating institutional engagement and functioning as diplomatic outreach tools, these letters are indispensable. However, the effectiveness of political correspondence depends on its reception and implementation. When letters are taken seriously and acted upon with due diligence, they strengthen governance structures. Conversely, when ignored or politicized, they become symbolic gestures lacking substantive impact. The written word remains a defining feature of political practice in Pakistan, carrying the weight of history and the promise of continuity. Whether exchanged between the highest offices of the state or directed toward the public, political correspondence persists as a cornerstone of institutional integrity and an essential instrument of democratic governance. In an era of digital transformation, while electronic communication has largely replaced traditional handwritten letters, the essence of political correspondence endures, continuing to shape Pakistan’s administrative, legal and diplomatic landscape.

—The writer is contributing columnist, based in Islamabad.

