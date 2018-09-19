PM’s visit to Saudi Arabia

CHOOSING Saudi Arabia as the first place for his foreign visit, Prime Minister Imran Khan has made it clear the importance that Pakistan attaches to its deep and longstanding relationship with Saudi Arabia. The relationship between the two countries is unique in many ways yet most important aspect of this relation is not limited to personalities or governments in Pakistan as these are deep rooted in common faith, history and our people hold Saudi leadership in high esteem for being the custodian of Islam’s holiest sites.

We have no doubt in saying that PM’s visit to the KSA is very timely as it provided an opportunity to the new Pakistani leadership to interact with top Saudi leadership and explore further avenues of cooperation to bolster bilateral relationship. Also during talks both sides agreed to further fortify their strategic and economic relations for benefit of two countries. This process of consultation at the highest level must continue to ensure implementation of decisions taken during the meetings. Before the visit of Prime Minister, Saudi Information Minister Dr Awwad bin Saleh Al-Awwad held very useful talks in Islamabad with the Pakistani civilian and military leadership. And one also saw positive outcome of this visit as within days, Saudi Arabia allowed screening of Pakistan films and dramas in the Kingdom. Indeed millions of people from the sub-continent who are well conversant with Urdu are settled in KSA to earn livelihood and the decision of allowing screening of our films and dramas will definitely give a much needed push to entertainment industry.

The fact of the matter is that under the leadership of Saudi King Salman bin Abdulaziz and Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, the Kingdom has witnessed marked improvement in many spheres of life and it is also being led to diversification in economy. Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman is eagerly working on implementation of Vision 2030 to reduce dependence on oil and develop public service sectors such as health, education, infrastructure, recreation and tourism. Most important is that women are also being made part of this development. Similarly, in Pakistan, the multibillion CPEC has opened new opportunities not only for the country but the entire region and beyond. As both countries are treading the path of development and diversification, greater collaboration and cooperation will definitely help them to achieve their goals. Being important members of Muslim world, greater collaboration between them is also imperative to address issues and conflicts being faced by various Muslim countries.

