The results of the Medical & Dental College Admission Test MDCAT 2023 will be announced shortly.

As different controversies surround this year’s test for admission in MBBS, and BDS, candidates can expect the results today, a week after the conduct of the exam.

Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) will announce the MDCAT Result 2023 over the weekend.

MDCAT Results 2023 Check online

PMDC will declare the MDCAT Result 2023, and the result will be available on the official PMDC platform.

To check the result, candidates can check their results by entering ID card number or registration.

How to Check MDCAT 2023 Results