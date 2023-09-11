ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC) successfully conducted the MDCAT exam 2023 on September 10 (Sunday)

MDCAT-2023, a paper-based exam, was held on a single day at national and international venues through provincial public admitting universities supervised by PM&DC.

A total 180534 students from Pakistan appeared in the MDCAT exam. Moreover, a total registered 180151 candidates appeared in national venues whereas 382 candidates appeared at two International centers, i.e 185 candidates in Dubai (UAE) and 197 candidates appeared in Sandia Arabia (KSA).

He further elaborated that in the province of Punjab 66875, in Sindh 40528, in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa 46439, in Baluchistan 9230, in Gilgit 926, in Azad Jammu & Kashmir 4036 and in ICT 12118 candidates appeared in the exams.

MDCAT examination was conducted in 31 cities all over Pakistan to facilitate maxirnum number of candidates to appear in the exam. Cities included Islamabad, Rawalpindi, Lahore, Multan, Faisalabad, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sahiwal, Sialkot, DG Khan, Sargodha, Gujrat, Faisalabad, Karachi, Jamshoro, Dera Ismail Khan, Malakand, Nawabshah, Swat, Swabi, Peshawar, Mardan, Kohat, Bannu, Abbottabad, Quetta, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Haripur, Larkana, Mansehra, Mirpur.

PMDC officials said that to facilitate the candidates a simple examination marking pattern is kept and no negative marking will be done on wrong answers.

MDCAT Results 2023

The PMDC is officially announce a date for the MDCAT Results 2023. However, various media reports have shared conflicting results date.

A media report claimed that the results would be announced on September 13 while the other claimed that it would be September 15.

How To Check MDCAT Results 2023

Once the results are announced, the candidates can visit the official website of PMDC to check the results, https://pmdc.pk/result/MDCATResult.

They can check the results by entering their roll number.

The candidates will also be informed about their results through email.