Honda Pridor, right from its launch time is known for being a niche product, of the country’s biggest bike maker as CD 70 and CG 125 still topped the sales chart. Pridor in actuality is a fusion of vigorous performance and aesthetics.

Engineered with a stroke Overhead camshaft engine, the 100cc ride comes with a big lamp, bright indicators, and colored muffler. Its sleek body, embellished side covers, and aggressive front make it stand out among other rides.

Honda Pridor bike is designed for those who are looking for a bike with a comfortable height and a relaxing seat. Pridor, like other Honda products, is believed to be reliable and a long-term ride.

Pridor comes with a fuel capacity of around 9.7 liters and has a 4-gear transmission. Pridor’s modern speedometer is another hot selling point as the bike has not changed much in recent years.

Honda Pridor is a contender of the Suzuki GD 110S, Road Prince RP 110, and Unique UD 100.

Honda Pridor Price in Pakistan

After the latest price hike, Honda Pridor is available at the price of Rs208,900 in September 2023.

Honda Pridor Fuel Average

Honda Pridor’s fuel average is around 45-55 km per litre, figures may vary as per bike condition and maintenance.

Honda Pridor Colors

Honda Pridor is available in Red, Blue, and Black colour.