PM Shehbaz Sharif urges Arab-Islamic Task Force against Israel’s aggression

DOHA – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif strongly condemned Israel’s airstrikes on Doha, calling attacks reckless and provocative, urged the formation of Arab-Islamic task force to counter Israel’s expansionist ambitions.

Addressing emergency Arab-Islamic Summit in Doha, PM Shehbaz called this assault a violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He reaffirmed Islamabad’s full support for Qatar and criticized Israel’s actions as part of a broader hegemonic agenda, highlighting the importance of respecting peace mediators even during conflicts.

The premier praised Qatar’s diplomatic efforts under its Emir to promote regional and global peace and called for an immediate halt to Israel’s campaign in Gaza, which he said has left the region in devastation.

Outlining urgent measures, he urged holding Israel accountable for war crimes, suspending its UN membership, and adopting stronger collective action by Arab and Islamic nations. PM Shehbaz also called on the UN Security Council to invoke Chapter 7 of the UN Charter for an immediate ceasefire, the release of hostages, and unhindered humanitarian access.

He stressed need for just and lasting two-state solution with an independent Palestinian state on pre-1967 borders and Al-Quds as its capital.

PM Shehbaz arrived in Qatar’s capital accompanied by Defence Minister Khawaja Asif, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar, and Special Assistant Tariq Fatemi, while Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar attended preparatory meetings with other OIC member countries.

This visit follows his earlier trip to Doha on September 11, 2025, to express Pakistan’s solidarity with Qatar and commitment to regional peace.