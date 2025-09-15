Punjab’s leading public sector varsities form ISLAH consortium

Punjab’s leading public sector universities have formed a consortium aimed at strengthening collaborative research and faculty development.

Vice Chancellors of the University of Kamalia, Ghazi University Dera Ghazi Khan, Thal University Bhakkar, University of Education Lahore, and Government College University (GCU) Lahore signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to formally launch the “ISLAH Consortium” — short for Innovation, Skills, Learning, Academics and Hope.

The initiative brings together newly established universities with institutions that have been part of Punjab’s higher education landscape for more than a century. Collectively, the partner institutions represent the province’s full geographical footprint, from Lahore to southern Punjab, with plans to expand the consortium nationwide.

The consortium will work on joint research programmes, faculty training, student exchanges, community outreach, and resource sharing. A series of conferences, student-focused initiatives, and collaborative projects will be arranged in the coming months.

GCU Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Omer Chaudhary said the consortium seeks to build on Pakistan’s long intellectual traditions and the momentum of the past three decades of higher education growth.

Despite limited resources, Pakistani universities have shown resilience and progress in global rankings. Through ISLAH, we want to strengthen this trajectory by pooling our resources and strengths,” he said.