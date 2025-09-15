Pm Heads To Qatar For Emergency Arab Islamic Summit Today

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif will visit State of Qatar to participate in the Emergency Arab-Islamic Summit being held in Doha today (September 15).

The summit, co-sponsored by Pakistan, has been convened in the wake of Israel’s airstrikes on Doha and the escalating developments in Palestine — following Israeli attempts to occupy Gaza, expand settlement activities in the occupied West Bank and forcibly displace the Palestinians.

Heads of States and Governments and senior officials from the OIC Member Countries are expected to participate in the summit, said foreign office in a statement.

The summit will be preceded by the preparatory meeting of the Foreign Ministers on 14 September 2025. Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar will participate in the preparatory session.

Pakistan accords high importance to its relations with State of Qatar and has strongly condemned Israeli aggression against Qatar and other regional states.

In a gesture of solidarity and regional unity, the prime minister visited Doha on 11 September 2025 and met with Qatari leadership to express Pakistan’s unwavering support for the security and sovereignty of Qatar and its commitment to peace and stability in the Middle East.

During his visit, the prime minister held a very warm and cordial meeting with the Amir of Qatar His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani.

He conveyed Pakistan’s strongest condemnation of the Israeli attack on Doha on September 9, terming it a blatant and flagrant violation of Qatar’s sovereignty and territorial integrity. He said that the leadership and people of Pakistan were deeply disturbed by this attack against the brotherly State of Qatar, that constituted a serious breach of international law.

While reaffirming the historic, fraternal bonds between Pakistan and Qatar, the Prime Minister stated that the two countries had proudly stood with each other through thick and thin.

It was in this spirit of brotherhood that Pakistan stood shoulder to shoulder with His Highness the Amir, the Royal Family of Qatar and with the brotherly people of Qatar during this challenging time.

He assured the Qatari leadership of Pakistan’s full solidarity and support in the face of this unjustified provocation. He also conveyed deep sympathies on the loss of precious lives in this dastardly and heinous attack by Israel and prayed for speedy recovery of the injured.

The premier emphasized that Israel’s brazen aggression in the Middle East must be stopped and the Ummah needed unity among its ranks in the face of Israeli provocations.

He appreciated Qatar’s responsible, constructive and mediatory role in efforts to bring peace in Gaza, and stressed that such acts of Israeli aggression were clearly meant to undermine regional stability and threaten ongoing diplomatic and humanitarian efforts.