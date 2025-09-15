Is HPV Vaccine against Cervical Cancer Safe in Pakistan? What are Risks, Side Effects

ISLAMABAD – In a historic move to fight cervical cancer, Pakistani authorities started first-ever human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccination campaign, targeting over 1 Crore girls aged 9 to 14.

The campaign started on September 15 and will run until September 27, aims to reach both school-going and out-of-school girls across the province. The vaccine rollout was attended by health officials, armed with colorful charts and informative brochures, spoke to parents about the life-saving vaccine.

Mothers filled chairs, some fathers in attendance, as officials patiently answered questions and addressed concerns.

Is Cervical Cancer Safe

Why only girls? one parent asked. “Will it affect her periods? Can it cause infertility? Is it halal?” These are the questions that have shadowed HPV vaccination campaigns.

Such rumors and myths often made parents hesitant, particularly in conservative and low-resource communities. But the Punjab government is determined to tackle these myths head-on.

To ensure maximum coverage, Punjab government even fixed schools as official vaccination centers, with the prior consent of parents.

Outreach teams have been deployed to reach girls in remote areas, flood-affected communities, and marginalized neighborhoods, including migrant populations and red-light districts. Over 6,200 outreach teams and 13,000 social mobilizers have been mobilized, with kit stations set up at community centers, hujras, and health worker homes.

Many girls are out of school, and reaching them is challenging. But this vaccine is a critical shield against cervical cancer, which silently affects thousands of Pakistani women every year.

Cervical Cancer

Cervical cancer, caused by HPV, remains third most common cancer among women and the second most frequent among women aged 15 – 44. Each year, over 5,000 new cases are reported, with 64% resulting in fatalities.

Globally, it ranks as fourth most common cancer in women, but in Pakistan, it is a pressing public health threat, particularly in low-resource settings.

Despite challenges and widespread myths, health officials remain optimistic. “Education is the key,” said Dr. Azra Ahsan, president of Aman, one of the NGOs working with the government.

HPV Vaccine Side Effects

HPV vaccine is quite safe but you can feel side effects and healthcare providers will monitor recipients before they leave.

You can expect Soreness, redness, or swelling at the injection site, Fatigue, Muscle or joint pain, Dizziness, Fever, Nausea.