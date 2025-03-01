AGL48.52▼ -0.31 (-0.01%)AIRLINK187.09▲ 2.4 (0.01%)BOP12.69▼ -0.09 (-0.01%)CNERGY7.58▼ -0.23 (-0.03%)DCL8.71▼ -0.1 (-0.01%)DFML45.54▼ -2.65 (-0.05%)DGKC120.99▼ -0.29 (0.00%)FCCL40.42▼ -0.42 (-0.01%)FFL14.86▼ -0.32 (-0.02%)HUBC131.21▲ 0.14 (0.00%)HUMNL13.26▼ -0.56 (-0.04%)KEL4.45▼ -0.06 (-0.01%)KOSM6.01▼ -0.13 (-0.02%)MLCF53.16▲ 1.93 (0.04%)NBP80.01▲ 3.77 (0.05%)OGDC212.59▲ 0.48 (0.00%)PAEL41.94▼ -0.61 (-0.01%)PIBTL9.6▲ 0.66 (0.07%)PPL173.29▼ -1.71 (-0.01%)PRL34.13▼ -0.6 (-0.02%)PTC23.47▼ -0.47 (-0.02%)SEARL88.09▼ -6.33 (-0.07%)TELE7.99▼ -0.26 (-0.03%)TOMCL32.3▼ -0.54 (-0.02%)TPLP11▼ -0.45 (-0.04%)TREET20.81▼ -0.94 (-0.04%)TRG59.79▼ -0.46 (-0.01%)UNITY28.95▼ -1.06 (-0.04%)WTL1.41▼ -0.04 (-0.03%)

Saqlain Mushtaq to take up Pakistan’s Head Coach role after Champions Trophy debacle

Saqlain Mushtaq To Take Up Pakistans Head Coach Role After Champions Trophy Debacle
Share
Tweet
WhatsApp
Share on Linkedin
[tta_listen_btn]

LAHORE – Pakistani cricket great Saqlain Mushtaq is planning to take the coveted role of the national team’s head coach.

Reports in local media said former off spinner agreed to take on the role after discussions with Cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi. He is expected to officially assume his duties before Pakistan’s upcoming tour to New Zealand.

Mushtaq, who has previously served as Pakistan’s head coach, had initially declined an offer to return before the Champions Trophy due to concerns regarding the role of all-rounder Shadab Khan. However, his return comes at a crucial time for Pakistan cricket, as the team looks to rebuild and stabilize after their early exit from the tournament.

Pakistan’s exit from the Champions Trophy, despite playing on home soil, garnered massive criticism. The head coach pointed exit with team’s inexperience as a key reason for their failure. The absence of key players like Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, along with the limited experience of players such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, contributed to their struggles under pressure.

Pakistan’s core players performed below par, and lack of experience became evident in crucial moments, leading to their early exit. Pakistan Cricket Board is preparing to pick new team, with Mushtaq’s return marking a new chapter in the team’s efforts to bounce back from the setback.

Web Desk (Lahore)

Related Posts

  • Article, Uncategorized

Coastal risks in Pakistan and ongoing initiatives

  • Uncategorized

Tensions within PTI soaring as Fawad Chaudhry ‘slaps Shoaib Shaheen’ outside Adiala Jail

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

President Zardari calls for expanded cooperation with Portugal on 75th Diplomatic Anniversary

  • Pakistan, Uncategorized

China, Pakistan share common vision of peace & prosperity: Shiyuanqiang Faisal Malik wishes China’s govt, people a happy, prosperous New Chinese Year

Recomended

PO-Logo-White@2x
Your source for latest Pakistan, world news. Stay updated on politics, business, sports, lifestyle, CPEC, and breaking news. Accurate, timely, and comprehensive coverage.
Facebook X-twitter Instagram Youtube Linkedin Tiktok
Popular Categories
Information
Download Our App
Download our Android app for the latest Pakistan and world news in just a tap. Stay informed, anywhere, anytime.

© 2025 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer

Get Alerts
Facebook Instagram Linkedin Youtube Tiktok

© 2024 All rights reserved | Pakistan Observer