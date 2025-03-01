Saqlain Mushtaq to take up Pakistan’s Head Coach role after Champions Trophy debacle

LAHORE – Pakistani cricket great Saqlain Mushtaq is planning to take the coveted role of the national team’s head coach.

Reports in local media said former off spinner agreed to take on the role after discussions with Cricket chief Mohsin Naqvi. He is expected to officially assume his duties before Pakistan’s upcoming tour to New Zealand.

Mushtaq, who has previously served as Pakistan’s head coach, had initially declined an offer to return before the Champions Trophy due to concerns regarding the role of all-rounder Shadab Khan. However, his return comes at a crucial time for Pakistan cricket, as the team looks to rebuild and stabilize after their early exit from the tournament.

Pakistan’s exit from the Champions Trophy, despite playing on home soil, garnered massive criticism. The head coach pointed exit with team’s inexperience as a key reason for their failure. The absence of key players like Fakhar Zaman and Saim Ayub, along with the limited experience of players such as Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, and Shaheen Afridi, contributed to their struggles under pressure.

Pakistan’s core players performed below par, and lack of experience became evident in crucial moments, leading to their early exit. Pakistan Cricket Board is preparing to pick new team, with Mushtaq’s return marking a new chapter in the team’s efforts to bounce back from the setback.