PM Shehbaz leaves for China to attend SCO summit

ISLAMABAD – Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday departed for China on an official visit from 30 August-4 September 2025 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organization Council of Heads of State Summit being held in Tianjin.

He is paying visiting at the invitation of Xi Jinping, the President of the People’s Republic of China.

In China, the premier would hold meetings with President Xi Jinping and Premier Li Qiang during which multifaceted dimensions of Pakistan-China bilateral cooperation would be discussed.

He would also attend the military parade with President Xi and other world leaders being held in Beijing to commemorate the 80th anniversary of the World’s Anti-Fascist War.

PM Shehbaz would interact with reputed Chinese businessmen and corporate executives to discuss bilateral trade, economic and investment ties. He would also address a Pakistan-China B2B Investment Conference in Beijing.

The visit is a part of leadership-level exchanges between Pakistan and China. It manifests the importance attached by the two countries to further deepen their “All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership”, reaffirm support on issues of respective core interests, advance Phase-II of CPEC and maintain regular communication on important regional and global developments.