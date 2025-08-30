BISE Peshawar 12th Class results 2025 – Check online

PESHAWAR – The Board of Intermediate and Secondary Education (BISE) Peshawar will declare the 12th Class (HSSC Part II) results of first annual examinations 2025 on Saturday, August 30, 2025.

BISE Peshawar is the parent Board of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, having the jurisdiction of districts Peshawar, Charsadda, Shabqadar, Mohmand, Khyber and Chitral.

The results will be declared at 2 pm after a ceremony where names of the position holders will be revealed.

BISE Peshawar Board 12th Class Results Online Check

Students can check their results online through official website of BISE Peshawar. They need to navigate to the results section and enter their roll number or name to get their Detailed Mark Sheet.

Check Peshawar Board 12 Class Results via SMS

Students can also check their results of HSSC Part 2 or Class 12 by sending their roll number through SMS to 9818.

Result Gazette

The official gazette containing complete results will be uploaded on the Peshawar board’s website after the results are officially declared.

The Class 12 results hold great significance for students as they mark a crucial milestone in their academic journey.

These results determine eligibility for higher education opportunities in universities and colleges across Pakistan.

Good performance can open doors to scholarships and professional courses, shaping students’ future careers.

Moreover, the results reflect the quality of education in the province and help authorities identify areas needing improvement.