Kasur faces historic flood; Multan, southern Punjab on high alert amid massive evacuations

LAHORE – Punjab continues to battle a worsening flood crisis as a huge population faces rising waters and the looming threat of further devastation.

With major rivers swelling beyond safe limits, cities like Kasur and Multan are on high alert, while southern provinces such as Balochistan prepare for potential flooding in the coming days.

Intense flooding caused by water released from India has raised water levels in the Sutlej and Ravi rivers to dangerous levels. Over 1.4 million people have already been affected, with 28 fatalities reported across the province.

Historic Flood Hits Kasur

For the first time since 1955, a massive flood wave has reached Kasur, putting unprecedented pressure on the city and surrounding areas.

Authorities say that the Ganda Singh Wala site is witnessing flows exceeding 303,000 cusecs, despite a slight reduction from previous days. Local officials have termed protecting Kasur as a “major challenge.”

Director General of Punjab’s Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA), Irfan Ali Kathia, attributed the surge to a dam breach in India, which sent massive volumes of water toward Pakistani territory.

Multan Faces Imminent Danger

In Multan, a large flood wave from the Chenab River is expected to enter the city limits by evening. As a precautionary measure, authorities have decided to create a controlled breach at Head Muhammad Wala to ease water pressure and divert the flow. More than 300,000 people have already evacuated to safer locations.

In nearby Jalalpur Pirwala, 50,000 cusecs of water flowing through the Sutlej River has affected over 140 villages.

Widespread Impact Across Punjab

Floodwaters have severely impacted Rajanpur, Bahawalpur, Faisalabad, and Chishtian, where rising river levels have submerged dozens of villages.

In Chishtian, a breached embankment has flooded nearly 50 settlements, displacing hundreds.

Ravi River at Head Balloki has surged to 199,000 cusecs, while Suleimanki and Head Islam on the Sutlej continue to register dangerously high flows.

Balochistan on Alert

Flood threats now extend beyond Punjab. Balochistan is bracing for a possible flood surge from the Indus River by September 2, with districts like Jaffarabad, Rojhan, and Sohbatpur likely to be impacted.

Rescue Operations Ongoing Nationwide

Rescue efforts involving the army, Rangers, civil authorities, and local volunteers are ongoing across the flood-affected regions.

Despite the scale of the disaster, quick evacuation and relief efforts have helped prevent greater loss of life.