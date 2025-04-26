Pakistan, China reaffirm all-weather strategic partnership amid tension with India

ISLAMABAD – Ambassador Jiang Zaidong of China Saturday called on Deputy Prime Minister/Foreign Minister, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar and they exchanged views on the evolving regional situation.

Both sides have agreed to maintain close communication and coordination, according to a press release issued by the Foreign Office.

During the meeting, they also reaffirmed the all-weather strategic partnership between Pakistan and China.

The meeting comes amid ongoing tensions with India after the neighbouring country took “irresponsible” measures against Pakistan following the Pahalamg incident where in 28 tourists were killed in an attack in occupied Kashmir.

A day earlier, Ishaq Dar received a call from Foreign Minister of Saudi Arabia, Prince Faisal bin Farhan.

They expressed satisfaction at the current status of bilateral relations and discussed the regional developments.

Ishaq Dar briefed the Saudi Foreign Minister on decisions taken by National Security Committee in the wake of unilateral measures announced by India.

He rejected India’s baseless allegations, and cautioned against further escalatory moves.

The deputy foreign minister reaffirmed Pakistan’s resolve to respond firmly to any aggression.

The two sides agreed to continue consultations and coordination on the evolving regional situation.